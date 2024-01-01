Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

In Austria the police had to respond to a fire. © Georg Hochmuth/dpa

More than 20 people were injured in a fire in a restaurant in Austria. One person died.

Graz – A fire broke out at a New Year’s Eve party in Austria on Monday morning (January 1st). One person suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fire in a bar in Graz. 21 other people were injured, at least three of them seriously. The said the Styria State Police Department.

The injured people were taken to various hospitals and are receiving medical treatment. According to the police, the seriously injured people require intensive medical care. The police were initially unable to provide any information about the cause of the fire. The officers have started the investigation.

According to initial information, the fire broke out in the entrance area of ​​a restaurant in downtown Graz. The police received an emergency call around 4 a.m. and responded. The emergency services were quickly on site. According to police, the identity of the deceased has not yet been clarified.

There were also deaths and injuries on New Year's Eve in Germany. Two 18-year-olds were fatally injured by firecracker explosions. Another man died when a bullet bomb exploded.