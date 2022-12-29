The Tomateros de Culiacán split victories in the doubleheader against the Sultans de Monterrey, in what was the start of the last series of the regular role of the 2022-2023 season of LAMP.

The first game went to the icing on the scoresheet of 3-1. Efrén Navarro put the Tomateros ahead in the first inning with a single to left field to drive in Ramiro Peña.

The second round was also productive for the visitors by adding one more hairline to their cause. Emmanuel Ávila opened with a double, Francisco Lugo put him in third base with a sacrifice bunt, and Diego Madero towed him with a single to the right field.

Sultanes broke the shutout in the fourth inning at the feet of Alberto Carreón after a hit from Fernando Pérez. Culiacán clinched the win in the next inning by scoring his last run. Triumph for José Luis Bravo with 5.0 innings of four hits and a clean run. Alberto Baldonado got his eighth save. Defeat for Cristian Castillo.

The second game went in favor of the Sultans 5-3. Efrén Navarro drove in the first two runs for Culiacán in the first inning with a double. Brandon Villarreal brought the royals closer with an unstoppable producer in the second round. On the fourth roll, Kenny Vargas tied the game with a solo homer.

We recommend you read:

In the fifth episode, Carlos Figueroa and Roberto Valenzuela hit producer hits for Sultanes to turn the score around. In the sixth chapter, Efrén Navarro singled to push the third line from Sinaloa. Monterrey sealed the game in the seventh inning by scoring their last run. Kurt Heyer lost it. Norman Elenes won it. Tomorrow the Tomateros of the season will say goodbye, the game will start at 6:30 p.m.