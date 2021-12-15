I’m on duty in the world shop. I’m reading the newspaper and the door is open, so I didn’t hear anyone come in. Suddenly three boys, about ten years old, are standing in front of the counter. One of them is wearing a balaclava. He takes off the balaclava and says, “Were you shocked, madam?” I say: “I am not easily startled.” Then he says: “Go on and read the newspaper.” And to the other boys: “Come on, let’s go to the next store.”

