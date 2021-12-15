The Chamber’s website began publishing the names and official letters of congressmen who requested transfers of amendments from the General Rapporteur for the Budget this month. The measure comes after approval of a Congressional resolution on the subject, but it only partially responds to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined the disclosure of the authors of these requests for amendments.

Despite the STF’s requirement, in some cases only the names of mayors appear, and not the parliamentarians requesting the transfers that form the basis of the secret budget, revealed by the state.

The documents that began to be published also include letters from the general rapporteur for the 2021 Budget, senator Márcio Bittar (PSL-AC), with the requests he sent to the government. However, no grounds for the nominations are presented, only records of demands. The general rapporteur does not explain, for example, the criteria for the allocation of values. In some cases, Bittar directly assisted mayors of Maranhão, Bahia and state secretariats of Tocantins and Paraná, when his home state and electoral base is Acre, without giving any reason.

In an editable spreadsheet available on the website, it is possible to see that the leader of Progressistas, Deputy Cacá Leão (BA), decided to allocate R$ 45 million, almost three times the amounts that any parliamentarian is entitled to indicate through individual amendments, identified in the Budget with code RP-6.

In Leão’s case, it will be R$ 40 million for street paving, to be carried out by the National Department of Works Against Drought (Dnocs), and another R$ 5 million for the purchase of machines by the São Francisco Valley Development Company and Parnaíba (Codevasf). The actions will be divided between 14 municipalities in Bahia. The offices of Cacá Leão are from the 9th and 10th of this month.

These R$ 45 million destined to the leader of the Progressistas – party of the Chamber’s president, Arthur Lira (AL) – represent the majority of the R$ 75.5 million that the General Rapporteur for the Budget, senator Marcio Bittar (PSL-AC), informed the Joint Budget Committee (CMO) of the Congress about the nominations to the Ministry of Regional Development.

The other transfers, R$ 30 million, were basically destined to the request of deputies of the PSD, party of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In all, 33 deputies from the PSD, from Pacheco, were able to nominate resources from the Ministry of Regional Development and other portfolios. Among them, the party leader in the Chamber, Sérgio Brito (BA), and deputies Diego Andrade (MG), Charles Fernandes (BA), José Nunes (BA), Marx Beltrão (AL), Paulo Magalhães (BA), Otto Alencar Filho (BA), Cezinha de Madureira (SP), Neucimar Fraga (ES), Francisco Junior (GO), Stefano Aguiar (MG), Júnior Ferrari (PA), Júlio César (PI), Reinhold Stephanes Junior (PR), Jones Moura (RJ), Expedito Netto (RO), Ricardo Guidi (SC) and Fábio Mitidieri (SE).

The 2022 Budget General Rapporteur, Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), is another member of the party who nominated RP9. In this case, it asked for R$ 1.5 million for actions in Health in Rio de Janeiro and R$ 500 thousand for action by the Ministry of Citizenship in Petrópolis-RJ.

“According to the provisions of art. 69-A, §1 of Resolution No. 1/2006 – CN, inserted by Resolution No. 2/2021 – CN, sending, attached documents that will be sent to the Ministry of Regional Development, Ministry of Citizenship, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, National Health Foundation and National Health Fund, with the indications of beneficiaries of amendments RP9 ‘General Rapporteur’s Amendments’, as well as the documents that support the indication, so that due publicity is given”, wrote the general rapporteur of the 2021 budget, Márcio Bittar, in one of the official letters, dated this Tuesday, 14. In addition to the aforementioned ministries, Bittar sent nominations for the Defense and Health Ministry folders.

THE state he sought out deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), who had previously said he did not work with amendments from the general rapporteur. Asked if he made nominations recently, he said he had not. Despite the answer, a letter signed by him, on the 9th, shows that he indicated BRL 1 million in paving for the municipality Ministro Andreazza (RO) and another BRL 1 million, divided between Theobroma, Espigão do Oeste and Vilhena , all from Tocantins. Upon receiving the official report via WhatsApp, he admitted having made the nomination. “I confirm,” he summed up to say in the messaging app, and didn’t respond to new questions about the version change.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, appears requesting transfer to the municipality of Coité do Noia, in Alagoas, with R$ 950,000 for action in Health. only, approval of the General Rapporteur to transfer more than the annual quota of individual amendments. She indicated R$ 20 million for events, training and funding at the Ministry of Citizenship.

In addition to the parties of the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate, the leader of Podemos – for which Sérgio Moro will run for president of the Republic – sent a letter that shows that he is managing funds from the secret budget. Igor Timo (Podemos-MG) asked for the reallocation of R$ 6 million from the Institute for the Development of the North and Northeast of Minas Gerais and the Secretary of State for Social Development, so that everything remains with the government of mines for actions related to food security .

Criteria

The founder of the Contas Abertas association, Gil Castello Branco, told the state that the publication of requests must be fully transparent and be accompanied by criteria for the selection of transfers. “The criteria are essential. What will the rapporteur do if, by hypothesis, all the municipalities request resources? Which ones would be served?”, asked Castello Branco.

According to him, the Mixed Budget Commission needs to establish requirements, limits, parameters or minimum criteria necessary to prevent distortions and preserve the federative balance in the distribution of resources. “With the way in which resources are being distributed, Congress is not reducing inequalities, but increasing them”, said the economist. “It is essential that the STF requires, in addition to transparency, socio-economic parameters and technical criteria for the distribution of these resources, as established in the 2021 Budget Guidelines Law, in article 86.”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?