by VALERIO BARRETTA

FP2 Baku, problems for Leclerc

It’s not a Friday to remember for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, after having crashed his Ferrari in FP1 in Baku, began the second free practice session with problems with the car. And after five minutes of talking to the track engineer he decided to return to the pits.

The Ferrari Tweet

The Scuderia has confirmed a problem with the steeringthe mechanics are changing the box.

“I think the car is unbalanced. From left to right there is definitely a different stiffness, in terms of stability feedback.”, this is how the Monegasque began on the radio. He was then categorical: “Guys, I don’t drive this car anymore, I go to the pits. It’s impossible that it doesn’t show in the data”.

This shouldn’t be a big problem either, but it takes away precious time from Leclerc, who instead would need kilometers and laps on the track to get familiar with the track. And to go fast here you need a lot of that.