How much does a PC as powerful as PS5 Pro cost? Many users are wondering this after the presentation of the new Sony console, which was greeted with no small amount of perplexity due to the excessive price requested by the Japanese company.
Interviewed by IGN’s Destin Legarie, Richard Leadbetter, director of Digital Foundry, tried to provide as precise an answer as possible based on what are the PS5 Pro tech specs and what you should buy to aspire to the same performance.
“Probably a similar PC It would cost quite a bit more than the PS5 Pro“, said Leadbetter, explaining that the main problem is the GPU and at the moment there is no AMD graphics card that offers that kind of functionality while remaining in a comparable price range, so a configuration with an NVIDIA graphics card should be considered.
Well, the option that according to Leadbetter comes closest to the capabilities of PS5 Pro is an NVIDIA RTX 4070and right now the least expensive model on Amazon costs something like $540. To that you will have to add the costs of the processor, motherboard, RAM, a 2TB SSD, a case and a power supply.
Switching to PC would not be easy at all
If it is true that PS5 Pro seems to have put everyone in agreement, but in a negative way, according to Leadbetter consider A move to the PC platform for current PlayStation users would not be easysince they might not have to pay for the potential online multiplayer of PS Plus but would leave their game library behind.
In some cases we are talking about numerous titles purchased over the course of ten yearsobviously accessible on PS5 Pro but completely incompatible with a PC, a platform that would require the users in question to start from scratch: a commitment perhaps too onerous for most people.
