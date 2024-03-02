Baking | Avocado makes the chocolate cake incredibly juicy

Avocado can surprise you in the dough, but it makes the texture of this cake juicy.
With chocolate cake you can spoil friends and loved ones. You can also take the baking itself as a relaxing weekend treat, because baking this cake takes about an hour.
Avocado is often used in non-sweet treats, but it makes the chocolate cake batter surprisingly juicy. In addition, it fluffs up the icing on the cake. Avocado works in the same way, for example, in chocolate mousse.
The easiest the way to remove the stone from an avocado can be the following tip, which is also popular on social media: cut the avocado in half, twist the halves slightly to separate them from each other. Grab half of the avocado with both hands so that the chunks stay down on the skin side. Use both thumbs to gently press the middle of the fruit until the stone pops out of its socket. However, this is only possible if the avocado is ripe, i.e. it feels a little soft. Individuals who have already gone dark also go to this instruction.
Avocado chocolate cake
8 servings
Preparation time 50 minutes + cooling
1 medium avocado
A 3 cm piece of fresh ginger
1 egg
1½ dl coffee or milk
1¼ dl brown sugar
¼ dl rapeseed oil
75 g of dark chocolate
3 dl wheat flour
2 tablespoons of dark cocoa powder
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
Frosting
2 medium avocados
¾ dl dark cocoa powder
¾ dl powdered sugar
2–3 teaspoons of water
1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar
25 g of dark chocolate
1. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Grease a springform pan (20 cm) and line the bottom with baking paper.
2. Cut the avocado in half, remove the stone and scoop the avocado into a bowl with a spoon. Puree the avocado with a stick blender.
3. Peel and grate the ginger into the avocado. Add egg, coffee, sugar and oil. Mix until smooth.
4. Crush the chocolate with a knife and add to the bowl. Mix the dry ingredients together and fold them into the avocado mixture. Scoop the batter into the pan.
5. Cook the cake on a level lower than the middle level of the oven for 25–30 minutes. The cake should remain slightly moist inside. Let the cake cool in its pan for 10 minutes and turn it out onto a plate.
6. Cut the avocados in half, remove the stones and scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl. Purée with a stick blender. Add cocoa powder, powdered sugar, water and vanilla sugar, stirring with a wooden fork.
7. Spread the frosting on the surface of the cooled cake. Decorate the cake with grated chocolate.
Recipe: Minna Rautio-Pakaste
