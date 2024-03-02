Baking | Avocado makes the chocolate cake incredibly juicy

Avocado can surprise you in the dough, but it makes the texture of this cake juicy.

With chocolate cake you can spoil friends and loved ones. You can also take the baking itself as a relaxing weekend treat, because baking this cake takes about an hour.

Avocado is often used in non-sweet treats, but it makes the chocolate cake batter surprisingly juicy. In addition, it fluffs up the icing on the cake. Avocado works in the same way, for example, in chocolate mousse.

The easiest the way to remove the stone from an avocado can be the following tip, which is also popular on social media: cut the avocado in half, twist the halves slightly to separate them from each other. Grab half of the avocado with both hands so that the chunks stay down on the skin side. Use both thumbs to gently press the middle of the fruit until the stone pops out of its socket. However, this is only possible if the avocado is ripe, i.e. it feels a little soft. Individuals who have already gone dark also go to this instruction.