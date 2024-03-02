Syrsky blamed the commanders of a number of brigades for the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the eastern direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, blamed the commanders of a number of brigades for the failures on the eastern sector of the front. He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to him, during the work in the eastern direction, it became clear why, with the same staffing of weapons, equipment and personnel, some of the brigades were unable to hold positions. “First of all, it depends on the brigade commander, his level of training, experience, ability to make adequate and informed decisions and understanding of the full responsibility for completing assigned tasks and for the life and health of his subordinates,” Syrsky wrote.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army added that specialists would be sent to the brigades where problems with the training of the headquarters were identified to transfer experience. In addition, in cases where brigade commanders do not control the situation, he will make personnel decisions.

On February 29, Syrsky arrived at the front line and called the situation at the front difficult. Then he also stated that in the work of some commanders, miscalculations in mastering the situation were discovered.