Spike Chunsoft announced that it will handle the distribution of BAKERY in the West, revealing its release date. The title developed by Good Feel will be available in Europe starting from next September 3rd on Nintendo Switch and PC. From today you can pre-order the console version of the game by taking advantage of a 10% discount on its pricea promotion that will only be valid until the game’s release.

But that’s not all. All the players who can’t wait to try this title will be able to do so starting today thanks to the demo available on Nintendo Switchwhich is already available for download via the eShop.

We leave you with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

BAKERU – Announcement Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft