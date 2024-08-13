The impact was really violent and the identification of the two cyclists was very complicated. The couple had no documents with them.

Several hours away from theaccident all the information is coming in about the two cyclists hit by a new driver in Senigallia. Marco Torcianti, 47, and Sara Ragni, 36, shared a deep passion for cycling, a love for this sport that led them together to leave this world forever.

The two enthusiasts had been married only eight months ago. The two cyclists were tragically hit by a car on the morning of Tuesday 13 August, along the state road 16 a SenigalliaThe couple were residents of Polverigi, in the province of Ancona and were both amateur athletes and members of the Cingolani team of Senigallia.

The accident that killed the two cyclists caused the closure of state road 16 for about four hours. It reopened only at 3:30 p.m., with heavy traffic diverted onto the A14.

The couple had celebrated the marriage in Polverigi, with a civil ceremony only last December. The same civil officer present at the wedding, Daniele Carnevali, expressed deep sadness for the loss of Marco and Sara. Carnevali said: “It is an immense pain, and my thoughts go to their families who are facing this tragedy”.

The car that hit the two cyclists, an Opel Corsa, was driven by a newly licensed driver and on board with him there was also a girl. An initial reconstruction shows how the vehicle invaded the opposite lane. In this way Marco and Sara were head-on, but the accident also involved a Peugeot and a third vehicle with a child on board. The child, taken to the hospital for checks, as well as the two occupants of the Opel, is fine.

The impact was really violent and theidentification of the two cyclists very complicated. The two did not have documents with them and it took some time to trace their identities. The traffic police of Ancona managed to trace their identities thanks to a cell phone recovered at the scene of the accident. The phone rang during the surveys, a friend of the couple was looking for them and in this way he identified the two.