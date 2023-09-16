‘Bailando 2023’ returned in style to Argentine television, led by Marcelo Tinelli, and has been receiving great support from the public. Dupes duel each other in dance challenges, so, day after day, expectations remain high. The Peruvian model Milett Figueroa is one of the figures in this segment and in her debut she knew how to shine, in addition to generating great controversy due to her flirting with the presenter. If you don’t want to miss any chapter of this program, find out all the details in the following note.

‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE: follow the minute by minute of TODAY’s gala What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start? The reality show hosted by Marcelo Tinelli airs at 9.45 pm in Argentina, but if you follow it from another country, you can follow these schedules: -Peru: 8.00 pm -Chile: 10.00 pm -Uruguay: 10.00 pm -Paraguay: 9.00 pm -Bolivia: 9.00 pm -Ecuador: 8.00 pm See also The Police put a stop to dozens of motorhomes in various areas of the Cartagena coast -Colombia: 8.00 pm -Venezuela: 9.00 pm -Mexico: 7.00 pm -Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

How to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ for free?

‘Dancing 2023’ It can be viewed for FREE via YouTube. In addition, you can follow the program through the official website of América TV (Argentine channel). DirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120, is also an alternative, and on INTV HD on channels 12 and 614.

If you want to watch LIVE the program ‘Bailando 2023’ that is broadcast on América TV (Argentina), you have several options. You can use DirecTV and tune to channels 120 or 1120, or INTV HD and choose channels 13 or 6.

‘Bailando 2023’: what happened in Milett Figueroa’s debut?

Milett Figueroa caused a big stir in his debut at ‘Bailando 2023’. The actress did a sensual choreography to the rhythm of a song by Christina Aguilera; However, what caught the most attention were the flirtations and trust that she had with Marcelo Tinellithe host of the show.