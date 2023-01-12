Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Bahrain national team is going through one of its best levels in history in the Gulf Cup, at least compared to a decade before that, specifically in terms of the number of victories and a strong presence in the event, and it is the only one that has won the first two matches so far.

Since the implementation of the group system, it is the first time that Al-Ahmar has snatched victory in two matches that can be increased, pending his match with Kuwait, and he was satisfied with one victory and one victory in the group stage, during the last edition in which he was crowned champion in 2019.

Looking at Bahrain’s participation in 6 editions between 2007 and 2017, Al-Ahmar settled for four victories during a career that included 22 matches, including winning once in the years 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2017, and not winning in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

While the effectiveness increased significantly in the last two versions, supported by the “champion’s dress”, after he achieved victory in the regular time during 4 of the last 7 matches he played between the past and the current version, in addition to winning the penalty shootout match “the semi-finals of the last version against Iraq.”

Perhaps what is remarkable about Bahrain’s triumphant march is its superiority in the last 5 matches of the Gulf Cup, at the expense of Kuwait 4-2 in the last matches of the group stage of the previous version, then it overtook Iraq in the semi-finals, and Saudi Arabia in the final match, then the current version started in Basra, Iraq, by defeating UAE and Qatar.

The 2003 edition, which was held in Kuwait, witnessed the most cases of Bahrain winning in one edition, with 4 victories, but the competitions were held at the time with a system of confrontations between all the participating teams, and “Al-Ahmar” at that time ranked second.