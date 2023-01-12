Mediaset has announced the schedules for the coming months, and has launched important news regarding Big Brother Vip. As anticipated by Piersilvio Berlusconi’s company, the double appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will return, and there is another important challenge on the horizon.

Important news on the horizon for Mediaset. As revealed today by Piersilvio Berlusconi, there are several programs that will be aired starting from the next few months, while others will continue, such as the Big Brother VIP. For the reality conducted by Alfonso Signorini there is a double challenge: the return of the double date weekly and competition in Sanremo.

In the evenings in which the fictions of Mediaset, in fact, the double date with the will return Big Brother VIP. While remaining still in the early evening of Monday, there will also be room for another episode a week, the Friday. A double commitment for Alfonso Signorini, who will have to win over the Canale 5 audience thanks to the adventures of the “vipponi”.

GF Vip: the advances of Mediaset

When will the Big Brother VIP? For the moment there are no certain indications, even if it is practically certain that Alfonso Signorini will find himself “passing the baton” to his colleague Ilary Blasi, who will return to the helm of theIsland of the Famous. The shipwrecked should land in Honduras in mid-April: that will be the indicative date on which the GF Vip will give way to the other Canale 5 reality show.

For Alfonso Signorini, however, another very interesting novelty is looming. As announced by Piersilvio Berlusconi, this year’s programmes Mediaset they will not stop even during the week of San Remo Festival, starting February 7. That’s why the Big Brother VIP will have to challenge the tough competition from Amadeus: will Alfonso Signorini be able to remove a few share points from the most eagerly awaited event of the year on TV?