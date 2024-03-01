Qualifying day today, Friday 1 March, for the Bahrain GP, ​​the first round of the 2024 F1 World Championship. After the first two free practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) yesterday, Free Practice 3 and qualifying are scheduled on the Sakhir circuit which will decide who will win the first pole position of the season. Tomorrow, Saturday 2 March, the race that awards the first world championship points of the year.

Hamilton leader on the first day

Yesterday Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second free practice session. The Englishman from Mercedes laps in 1'30″374 ahead of his compatriot and teammate George Russell (1'30″580) and the Spaniard from Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (1'30″660). Fourth place for the best of Ferraris, that of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (1'30″769) who leaves behind the Australian of McLaren Oscar Piastri (1'30″784) and the reigning world champion, the Dutchman of Red Bull Max Verstappen (1'30″851). Ninth place for the other Red, that of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (1'31″113). We return to the track tomorrow with third free practice at 1.30pm, while official qualifying will take place at 5pm.

The first free practice session

The first session instead saw Daniel Ricciardo as the protagonist. The Australian at the wheel of Racing Bulls lapped in 1'32″869, ahead of the two McLarens of Englishman Lando Norris (1'32″901) and Piastri (1'33″113). Sixth fastest time for Verstappen (1' 33″238) and eighth place for the best of the Ferraris, that of Leclerc (1'33″268). Eleventh time for the red of the Spanish Sainz (1'33″385).

The first analysis of performances in free practice

Premise: these are only the first tests and pre-tactics reign supreme. After free practice, however, a first partial picture emerges which can offer insights for analysis in view of qualifying and the race. Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, if we also consider the results of the tests on the Sakhir asphalt, already appear to be on the ball. Ferrari and McLaren, compared to the complicated start of the 2023 World Championship, are approaching the first green light, giving a glimpse of growth and potential which, at the very least, could lead to reducing the gap compared to the 'monster Verstappen'. Outsider category: we can expect positive surprises from Alpine, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

TV times and where to watch it in streaming

The TV appointment with Free Practice 3 is at 1.30pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW and SkyGo. Qualifying and the race will also be broadcast in a deferred manner on digital terrestrial on TV8, at 10pm and 9.30pm respectively.