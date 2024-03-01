Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Putin's best-known opponent, died suddenly at the age of 47 on February 16 in a Russian penal colony. For President Joe Biden, Putin himself is responsible.

Navalny: 3 hours before funeral, queue of people in front of church

Already three hours before the official start of the funeral ceremony for Aleksei Navalny, in front of the church of the icon of the Mother of God 'relieve my sorrows' in the Maryno district of Moscow, a queue of people with flowers in their hands waiting to take part in the farewell to the Russian opponent.



The images of the orderly and silent queue, channeled between barriers and under strict police surveillance, were spread by the social channels of Navalny's team, which promises a live broadcast of the funeral on the YouTube channel of the politician who died in prison on February 16th.

Navalny: hearse arrived at church, crowd applauds

The hearse with the body of Aleksei Navalny has arrived at the church of the icon of the Mother of God 'ease my pains' in Maryno, a south-eastern suburb of Moscow, where the opponent's funeral will take place. The crowd queuing to participate applauded.

FROM NAVALNY'S YOU TUBE CHANNEL: WATCH THE FUNERAL HERE

In Voronezh, 7 people on their way to his funeral were stopped

In Voronezh, about 500 kilometers south of Moscow, police stopped at least seven people on their way to the capital for the funeral of opponent Aleksei Navalny. According to what was reported by one of Navalny's local collaborators, Evgehni Karpov, among the people whose trace has been lost there also appears to be a member of the electoral campaign of the failed pacifist candidate Boris Nadezhdin, who was prevented from challenging Valdimir Putin in the mid-month presidential elections.