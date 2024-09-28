Pecco teases, Martin replies

“If he had completed that corner, he would have left me four seconds behind”. These are the words – spoken by Pecco Bagnaia on Spanish TV DAZN and refer to Jorge Martin crashes in turn 16 at the start of Indonesia’s Sprint race – which sparked an unexpected piqued reply from the current leader of the world championship standings. Martin in fact, who already at the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP he said “not having understood” the reason for his fall was not having arrived faster than usual at the offending curve, it seemed not liking the colleague’s observation.

“Yes, I would have given him 18. It’s very easy to talk when I’ve already fallen – Martin commented between sarcastic and annoyed – I looked from the helicopter and the trajectory was identical to his [di Bagnaia]I watched other laps and the trajectory was identical”, said the World Championship leader regarding the accident in which he was involved. This season, the many mistakes of the two main title contenders are changing – weekend after weekend – the inertia of this long championship sprint. However, this is perhaps the first occasion during the year in which something is noticeable minimal disagreement between the two antagonistswho have always shown great mutual respect.

“Training” for the long race

“It’s a shame about the crash, I think today could have been the right day to increase the lead, but it didn’t happen – Martin commented again, showing however that he is confident and optimistic for tomorrow – I also had very high tire pressure. Because obviously the forecasts were not to keep up with 10 bikes. Maybe to one or two. I had to manage the pressure carefully. But I take the positives out of today. I was fast in these conditions, I practiced overtaking. I had to pass in a thousand different places – he concluded – and this is a good experience for tomorrow, in case we have to fight, I also had this experience”.