Merlin Polzin will remain coach of Hamburger SV at least until the winter break. Sports director Stefan Kuntz expressed his confidence in the 34-year-old before the home game against SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday (1:30 p.m./Sky) for the last three second division games of the year. “This trust comes with conviction,” said Kuntz at the press conference for the Darmstadt game. “We definitely wanted to say that before the game.” Long-time assistant coach Polzin took over the promotion favorite in the 2nd Bundesliga after parting ways with Steffen Baumgart and led them to a 3-1 win at Karlsruher SC last weekend. Originally, Bruno Labbadia was considered the favorite for the coaching position. Now it’s Polzin. But it is “not ruled out that I will continue to meet with other coaching candidates,” said Kuntz.