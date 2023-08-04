Thursday, August 3, 2023, 9:50 p.m.



The PSOE has prepared to sponsor as its own what is already a popular phrase on the national political scene. The one known as “perro sanxe” or “perra sanxe” has become an icon for the socialist party, to the point that it has decided to put ‘merchandising’ on its website for sale. Through the online store latiendapsoe.es we can find t-shirts, badges and stickers at bargain prices. All for a modest price between two and five euros. And all, by “popular request”, as stated by the PSOE’s own communication director, Ion Antolín Llorente, through his Twitter account.

What started a long time ago as a meme that said ‘the sanxe dog knows more for a dog than for a sanxe’ has ended up becoming a kind of national icon. However, although its exact origin is somewhat uncertain, it has been used on numerous social networks since long before Sánchez arrived in Moncloa, although it has recently become the most popular, to the point that even some socialist sympathizers use it on a regular basis. friendly way.

Given the rapid commotion generated on social networks, the head of socialist communication has had to come out of the way after the socialist website collapsed. “It’s a little slow yes, sorry. There are many orders and it is overloaded », he assured. It seems that although the President of the Government was not “very friendly” with the slogan at the beginning, he has changed his mind to the point of assuring that he loves the meme of “the dog sanxe knows more for a dog than for a sanxe”.