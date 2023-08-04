Breastfeeding | Politician wants a more “breastfeeding-friendly” atmosphere for workplaces in Helsinki: Suggests places to store breast milk

The Helsinki politician’s initiative proposes supporting breastfeeding in workplaces with flexible working hours and quiet breastfeeding rooms.

Helsinki the city council will discuss the councilor on August 7 Reetta Vanhanen (green) initiative to promote a breastfeeding-friendly atmosphere at workplaces. The initiative also has 25 other signatories.

The goal of the initiative is to better match the mother’s wishes about returning to work and breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding promotes the health of mother and child. It is affordable and ecological,” the initiative says.

The old one the initiative lists ways to promote breastfeeding in the workplace. These include flexible working hours, breaks, a quiet space for breastfeeding or pumping breast milk. In addition, the artificial shelf has the option of storing pumped milk. “A positive atmosphere for breastfeeding in the work community is key,” the initiative says.

However, the presenter suggests to the city council that due to the breastfeeding initiative “there is no reason to take special measures due to the initiative, but to promote already existing means and good employer policy”.

