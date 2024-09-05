The heat is back, although not muggy, and the rain is giving a break today after the storms from the North – with Milan as the protagonist – to the Center, with the morning rain bomb on Rome. The bad weather of the last few hours loosens its grip and after the weather alert the sun returns, Friday 6 September, on a good part of Italy with a rise in temperatures that remain summery especially in the South.

The tail end of the first storm of September may leave its mark on Friuli Venezia Giulia and Eastern Liguria. In the Center, umbrellas at hand in Upper Tuscany and the Adriatic regions.

Alert in Milan

Milan, after a hectic Thursday, is breathing but is keeping its guard up on the basis of the orange alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk – after the record rainfall – shared in Lombardy with the areas of the Varese Lakes and Prealps, Lario and the Western Prealps as well as the Bergamo Orobie Alps.

Thunderstorms lurking

The yellow alert for thunderstorms, as reported by the Civil Protection, concerns the Campania (Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campanian Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Upper Sele, Sele Plain and Upper Cilento), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (Eastern Basin / Karst, Mountain Basin of the Tagliamento and Torre, Isonzo Basin and Plain of Udine and Gorizia, Livenza and Lemene Basin), the Lombardy (Lakes and Prealps of Varese, Lario and Western Prealps) and the Apulia (Lato and Lenne basins, Salento).

After the weekend a new phase begins

“Is summer ending? In part yes but only in the North. Other disturbances will arrive on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: therefore in the North the heat, the full sun will no longer be there. While in the center it will be a middle ground, in the south we still have 38 degrees today and during the weekend we will reach 39 degrees”, Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of ‘iLMeteo.it’, tells Adnkronos, underlining that “on the major islands, especially in Sicily, as well as in Calabria and Puglia there will be temperatures above 35, 36 degrees therefore an Italy divided in three. It should be highlighted that in Rome, after two and a half months, from almost 36 degrees widespread and fixed, next week we will go to 30 degrees” –

THEThe weekend will be characterized by sunshine especially in the first half: seaside weather Saturday 7 September with the sun as the protagonist, but the championship will be seen already on Sunday and will materialize hour after hour, the entry of very unstable and fresh air descending from Northern Europe which will cause the formation of a cyclone (low pressure area) on the Ligurian Sea, slowly moving towards the east.

The news will favor the arrival of rain and thunderstorms in particular in the North East and in a good part of the regions of the Center-South. The script will ‘worsen’ in the following days and also in the second part of the week Italy will be reached by new disturbances, which could take on a particularly violent character: watch out for cloudbursts and floods.