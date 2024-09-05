Singh: Ukraine’s allies to discuss transfer of air defense and ammunition to Kyiv in Ramstein

Ukraine’s allies will discuss the transfer of ammunition and air defense systems to Kyiv during a meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, her words are quoted by website American Department of Defense.

“We know that air defense is one of the top priorities for the Ukrainians. That will definitely be discussed tomorrow. We also know that 155mm shells are also a priority for Ukraine, and that, I am sure, will be discussed,” Singh revealed.

Earlier, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin, at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, said that the allies plan to discuss the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine at the upcoming meeting of the contact group, held in the Ramstein format.