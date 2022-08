Landslides and landslides in Trentino Alto Adige. Particularly hit the Val di Fassa and Val Pusteria. The flooding of some streams brought many trees and plants downstream which ended up together with a mudslide in the middle of the roads. The state road of the Dolomites is closed for hours. A violent mudslide invaded the Valdaora, with the fury of the water that carried debris and trees with it.