Chivas are still unable to win so far in the tournament and yesterday they added their second defeat of the tournament, now by a score of 2-1 against Mazatlan. The team can’t find the way and now they fell on their visit to the ‘Kraken’. The goals were the work of Emilio Sánchez (68′), Ángel Zaldívar (77′) and Oswaldo Alanís (86′).
Here the 4 mistakes and the only success of the team led by Mexican coach Ricardo Cadena.
At minute 8 ‘one of the clearest of the game was presented, when the defender louis olives a ball was found inside the area and only in front of the goal, sending his shot over the door and making the ‘bear’ of the day.
One of the footballers who nov had a good game was Fernando Gonzalez. The ‘Bear’ felt rushed and in the 28th minute he recklessly came to an action, which earned him the yellow card and committed play for the rest of the game.
Already in the complementary part, he lost the ball for not being attentive and immediately jumped to step on the rival.
It seems that the defender Gilberto Sepulveda dreamed of Nicolás Benedetti. The Colombian beat him all hand in hand and left him exhibited on the pitch.
Gilberto Sepúlveda is not living his best moment, so he has been rotated in the starting lineup under the command of helmsman Ricardo Cadena.
The front Alexis Vega He is another one who does not live a good football moment, and once again he made it clear in this match,
In an action Intriago incorrectly returned the ball to Vikonis, on the rebound, Vega was left with the goal uncovered and took a shoe towards the stands, missing another clear one for the Flock.
The Mexican goalkeeper Miguel Gimenez prevented Chivas from taking more goals to the basket. On several occasions he worked hard to avoid goals against. Undoubtedly, of the little salvageable with what he has chiverío.
