The Arch of Constantine was struck by lightning this afternoon during the violent storm that hit the center of Rome, Adnkronos has learned. The Colosseum Archaeological Park emphasizes that “the recovery intervention carried out by our technicians was timely.” “Our officials arrived on site immediately after the lightning struck,” they said. “All the fragments were recovered and made safe. Damage assessments have already begun and the analyses will continue tomorrow morning.”

”It seems important to us to underline – continues the Colosseum Archaeological Park – that just two days ago the restoration work on the southern front of the Arch of Constantine began and therefore we can confirm that this is a case that combines scheduled maintenance (relative to the restoration already planned) and emergency protection promptly carried out”.