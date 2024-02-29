According to what was reported in these minutes by Jason Schreier, a well-known Bloomberg journalist, the Swedish group Embracer Group is reportedly about to sell Saber Interactiveone of the largest subsidiaries owned, to a group of private shareholders, effectively making the team independent again with the project Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that would still be aliveaccording to the same source.
Based on the article in question, the operation would amount to approximately 500 million dollarsa price that would be paid by the group of shareholders to take over the entire Saber Interactive from Embracer, making the team return to all intents and purposes independent of the Swedish conglomerate.
With this maneuver, Saber becomes a company privately managed, with approximately 3,500 employees, which will continue to operate independently. It also seems that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake project is still alive and will continue in this new regime.
KOTOR Remake continues development?
Schreier specifically reported that he had heard that the game in question is still alive and that it development should continue in the future, although I cannot be sure that this will actually be completed, as we have no information on the actual state of health of the project.
We remind you that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, announced as a console exclusive on PS5, is having a very complicated genesis: initially in development at Aspyr Media, it does not seem to have reached the required quality standards, which led to the move entirely in the hands of Saber Interactive, where it is currently located.
The detachment operation is part of the major internal restructuring that Embracer is implementing, in an attempt to cut costs, and could be followed by other similar initiatives, which could be decidedly positive compared to the drastic team closure as we have seen the group do in recent times, for example with Free Radical and Volition, as well as many layoffs and the cancellation of 29 games not yet announced.
