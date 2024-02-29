According to what was reported in these minutes by Jason Schreier, a well-known Bloomberg journalist, the Swedish group Embracer Group is reportedly about to sell Saber Interactiveone of the largest subsidiaries owned, to a group of private shareholders, effectively making the team independent again with the project Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that would still be aliveaccording to the same source.

Based on the article in question, the operation would amount to approximately 500 million dollarsa price that would be paid by the group of shareholders to take over the entire Saber Interactive from Embracer, making the team return to all intents and purposes independent of the Swedish conglomerate.

With this maneuver, Saber becomes a company privately managed, with approximately 3,500 employees, which will continue to operate independently. It also seems that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake project is still alive and will continue in this new regime.