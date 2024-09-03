We had a quarrel with our son Mansour over the electric charger, and using the mobile phone while charging, and how dangerous it is to the nerves, optic fibers, and brain. Out of my keenness as a father, I give many boring sermons and instructions to a generation that searches for everything on its own, and has its own references, questions, and knowledge that benefits it in its mobile devices. Meanwhile, my main references on that subject were what I received from friends and philanthropists, and what my eyes fell upon while browsing committed websites. All the videos of those references were in Arabic, and they contained warnings to people about the danger of the charger, and touching the mobile phone battery at the same time, and what we could be exposed to of evil and harm. So he asked me for a scientific reference for that warning, and I looked right and left, until my hands dropped, and all the references were in Arabic, and they all began with that usual introduction: “Before we get into the subject, there is a patient who has a damaged spleen, a damaged liver, and a pancreas that works at half its capacity. Please donate to him on the account below the bio,” meaning video clips that all contain “In the name of God… Blessed be God, and “Publish and you will be rewarded,” and “A Canadian study said,” or “The Bulgarian doctor warned.” I remained silent for a minute, then I put the ball back in his court, and I said to him: Prove it to me scientifically, as you say. He kept arguing, and that it is not dangerous, and that he read on more than one site, so I asked him to prove it with a scientific reference so that I would be convinced, and not keep quarreling with him over the “charger,” so he searched in English, and silenced me with what he presented to me, so I said to myself while I was thinking, how is he manipulating us, and why do we not ask questions about what we receive? And why do we accept rather than reject what is sent to us? And who do we blame? On ourselves and what is followed in the media, or on people’s lies, even if they wanted to do good and do good.

And from the examples of “chargers and chargers” there are many that reach us, and we accept them as unquestionable axioms, like when a person appears and tells you to throw away all your blood pressure medications.. They are all tricks from international pharmaceutical companies that discovered a long time ago a medicine that eliminates blood pressure permanently, but they kept it as a secret that no one knows about except the hidden heads of the government, and that the secret is simple, and lies in the cactus plant and non-Chinese cinnamon, and that he used it for a month and then dispensed with all the triple medications. Of course, that person will, after his talk, turn to prophetic medicine, and will extract soft, quasi-religious words that you do not know are from the hadith or from the words of the learned jurists.

And other things that play on the chord of “charger and charger” like the one who claims the powerful energy drugs and deadly power, and who swears on every “pinch” that it is natural, and from the flowers of the local environment, and that it has amazed doctors in the West, and medical laboratories are now busy studying the components of the “Ferrifo” plant, and what it can offer to humanity in terms of development that restores vitality and activity and renews muscle cells, and gives the body the strength of thirty, the activity of twenty, and the wisdom of forty. The problem is that the claimant who swears a lot is weak in build, and does not suggest to you that he has ever quarreled with someone and defeated him or that he has made his face white in front of his friends on their many trips, and that he does not know the wisdom of forty, nor the strength of thirty, nor the activity of twenty, and that his end is near, and he is on the verge of early retirement. The question is how can someone like this make people laugh, and make them cling to his appearance to announce to them that the new medicine has arrived in the “country” and catch up with the “new charger and iron charger”!

