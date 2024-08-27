Italy continues to deal with meteorological instability that seems to show no signs of letting up. After days of uncertainty and threatening skies, the forecasts for the next few hours leave no room for optimism. A wave of bad weather, accompanied by widespread thunderstorms, will continue to persist over much of the Peninsula, especially in the Center-South. The Civil Protection has already launched theyellow weather alert for Wednesday 28 August in eight regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.

This phase of bad weather is due to the weakening of the high pressure field, which has left room for the entry of cooler disturbances. The rains and thunderstorms will be particularly intense during the daytime hours, with a greater impact on the internal and mountainous areas of the Center-South. The affected regions will see a drop in temperatures, which, although slight, will be more evident than in the North, where instead the thermometers will start to rise again.

Tomorrow, the North will enjoy clear skies, except for some showers in the Alpine areas. In the Center, however, there will be intense cloudiness that will bring showers to the Sardinian hinterland and the Apennine areas, with particularly intense thunderstorms on the reliefs of Marche and Abruzzo. In the South, the situation will not be better: Sicily and the Apennine areas will see a rapid increase in clouds, with rain and thunderstorms in the morning that could extend to the other southern regions.

If the Center-South will be hit by storms, the North will have to deal with another enemy: the heat. After a brief respite, the red dots are rising again, signaling the possible effects of heat waves on health. According to the bulletin from the Ministry of Health, tomorrow there will be three cities under observation for the heat: Latina, Rome and Bari. On Thursday, the situation will worsen further, with the heat alert also extending to Florence, Frosinone and Triestebringing the number of cities at risk to six.

In view of the weather warning, the Civil Protection recommends maximum caution in areas affected by the most intense phenomena. It is important to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in mountainous areas and inland areas, where storms could cause landslides and flooding. Furthermore, it is advisable to keep up to date with local forecasts and follow the indications of the authorities to ensure your safety and that of others.