After the first signs, official confirmation arrives from Microsoft announcing the new one Nocturnal Vapor controller For Xbox Seriescompatible with PC, Xbox One and mobile devices, in a new color.

It is the same controller that was leaked a few days ago online and which now has an official presentation by the Redmond company, which talks about it in a new post on the official Microsoft Xbox blog, with more details about it.

It is essentially a standard wireless Xbox controller, therefore not Elite, but characterized by a particular color, which places it within a sort of Vapor “family”, of which other models have been seen previously.