After the first signs, official confirmation arrives from Microsoft announcing the new one Nocturnal Vapor controller For Xbox Seriescompatible with PC, Xbox One and mobile devices, in a new color.
It is the same controller that was leaked a few days ago online and which now has an official presentation by the Redmond company, which talks about it in a new post on the official Microsoft Xbox blog, with more details about it.
It is essentially a standard wireless Xbox controller, therefore not Elite, but characterized by a particular color, which places it within a sort of Vapor “family”, of which other models have been seen previously.
Coming this month
The Nocturnal Vapor controller therefore joins the Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor versions, all characterized by a design inspired by smoke and steam, which together with the particular color create new graphic effects for Xbox accessories.
For the rest, the characteristics are the standard ones of the Xbox Series
The device in question can be purchased at this address on the official Xbox website, al price recommended 69.99 euros at launch, available from 9 April 2024 also at selected retailers.
#Xbox #Nocturnal #Vapor #controller #official #release #date #price #announced
Leave a Reply