Bad weather and chaos in transport in the United Kingdom. Eurostar services from London have been canceled “until the end of the day” as heavy rain and strong winds continue to hit parts of the UK. Sky News UK writes this, citing a press release published on the Eurostar website. “Due to an infrastructure problem on the high-speed line near London, we will have to cancel some trains on our route to and from London on Saturday 30 December,” it says. There are no high-speed services between Ebbsfleet International in Kent and London St Pancras International due to a flooded tunnel under the River Thames. Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, apologized to customers for the impact of the disruption on their travel plans. The bad weather is also causing problems for Southeastern Railway services on the same route.

The stop to train travel was imposed on the railway authorities by the sudden flooding of a transport tunnel caused by bad weather. Eurostar services from London have been canceled “until the end of the day”. The bad weather, with strong winds and rain, will continue throughout the day. There is no high-speed service between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded. Meanwhile, a flood warning has been issued for over 100 areas of the United Kingdom for the next few hours as rain, wind and snow will hit various areas of the country.