The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Saturday, December 30, reported that as a result of explosions in the Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv-controlled parts of the Kherson region, energy equipment was damaged.

“On one of the lines [электропередач] Kyiv region <...> broken and damaged wires were discovered. The line was taken out for emergency repairs,” the department’s Telegram channel states.

In addition, “in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the 150 kV overhead line connected to the thermal power plant, as well as the 150 kV substation, were disconnected.”

In addition, in the Kherson region, “the equipment of a 150 kV substation was damaged,” and in Kherson itself a 35 kV overhead line was disconnected. As a result, there were disruptions in the operation of the thermal power plant, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy added.

Earlier that day, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that in Kyiv, Kharkov and Lvov, missiles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation flew at military targets and the location of mercenaries.

Thus, it is noted that in Kharkov the transport engineering plant named after. V.A. Malysheva (KhZTM), part of the Ukroboronprom concern. The company produces and repairs tanks, tank engines and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Lebedev, at the time of the strike there were 15 pieces of military equipment at the plant.

In addition, underground members spoke about attacks on Kyiv. It is reported that the Artem plant, part of the state corporation of the same name, was hit. They produce air-to-air guided missiles, as well as automated complexes for the preparation and maintenance of aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that in the period from December 23 to 29, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 50 group and one massive strike with precision weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine, all of them were hit. The strikes targeted military-industrial complex facilities, airfield infrastructure, arsenals, and weapons storage sites, the department added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.