Last Monday, November 27, a tragic event occurred in Thailand, when a groom, who was about to get married, He pulled out a gun and shot his partner dead., in addition to her mother and sister. Another victim was a man and another man was injured.

After that chilling chain of events, the man, identified as Jaturong Sukkasuk, 29, He took his own life with the same gun with which he carried out the murders.

And now, when the case is reported with astonishment in the international press, Sukkasuk’s grandfather spoke about a ‘bad omen’ that, he claims, could have caused his grandson to shoot.

What happened before the tragedy?

The victim’s grandfather, Mr Sawang, 85, detailed the events leading up to the wedding tragedy. In conversation with the Thai media Thairath, He said that his grandson, who committed the murders, He was dating his partner for five monthsthen they made the decision to get married.

Sawang explained that on the wedding day there was to be a religious ceremony at the bride’s house. There she had to deliver a ‘dowry’ (a set of assets or money that the woman contributes to the marriage). Sukkasuk’s grandfather reported that he handed over 100,000 Baht in cash (about 11,370,684 Colombian pesos), along with a necklace weighing 3 Baht, tied with a wooden bracelet on the wrist to bring good luck to both lovers.

But it was a few moments later that He noticed a strange attitude in his grandsonbecause he looked distracted and a little stressed, as reported forThairath. The family then returned to their home in the Phimai district of northeastern Thailand.

Sanctuary in which the bad omen was “unleashed”. Photo: Capture of Amarin TV

It was the next day that the perpetrator’s grandfather and other residents of the sector found out what their Sukkasuk had done. “At first I didn’t believe Jack would shoot his own girlfriend.”exclaimed a resident to the previously mentioned medium.

The bad omen of the groom

The inhabitants of Thailand are, to some extent, very religious, so several people have shrines in their homes to which they pray and ask for blessings, as is the case of the Phra Phum Shrine which is located in front of the groom’s house.

According to the media, in the beliefs of the area it is that 9 incense sticks must be lit to pay tribute in the right way, and before leaving for the ceremony it seemed that there was an incense stick that did not burn. So everyone believed that this would be a bad omen for the ceremony.

