United States | Jimmy Carter, 99, said goodbye to his wife Rosalynn at the funeral

Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care, was brought to his wife’s funeral more than 250 kilometers away from his home.

of the United States former first lady, Died at the age of 96 Rosalynn Carter was laid to rest on Monday in Atlanta, USA. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

The funeral was attended by the 99-year-old former president of the United States Jimmy Carter’s with, among others, the president Joe Biden and the first lady Jill BidenVice President Terrible Harrisformer president Bill Clinton as well as former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Carter watched the occasion from his wife's casket.

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February. He was the President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

The Carter family said in May that Rosalynn Carter had dementia. He had time to be in hospice care at home together with his spouse just a few days before his death.

Rosalynn Carter was prominently involved in Jimmy Carter’s philanthropic and human rights work after her husband’s presidency.