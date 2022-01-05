Monterrey is one of the Liga MX teams that have best strengthened themselves in this transfer market. The Rayados have managed to hire Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo to face the Clausura 2022. Romo, who arrived in exchange for Carlos Rodríguez, will not be able to participate with the albiazul team in the first days of the competition because he tested positive for COVID- 19.
The club had budgeted to announce the hiring of Romo this Wednesday at an event held at the Steel Giant, however, the former player of Cruz Azul and the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro tested positive for the new coronavirus and will have to isolate himself. The presentation, in which the transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro was to be made official, will have to be suspended due to these reasons.
Monterrey is one of the teams most affected by the recent wave of COVID-19. Elements such as Esteban Andrada, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Celso Ortiz and Rogelio Funes Mori all tested positive.
Liga MX reported that matches can be rescheduled as long as a club has between seven and ten infected players. In this scenario, the match would take place on the same day, but the day would change. If there are more than 10 infections per team, the commitment will have to be suspended and rescheduled for another date.
Romo will miss the match against Querétaro on the first round of Liga MX and could miss the match against Necaxa on the second day. The brand new Rayados reinforcement could debut on matchday 3 of the 2022 Clausura just before Cruz Azul.
#Bad #news #Rayados #subject #Luis #Romo
Leave a Reply