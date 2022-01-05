In these days several videos have been published that give a taste of the castle of Stormveil from Elden Ring, the long awaited new title of FromSoftware.

Signed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the work sees the involvement of the author of the famous literary saga de Game of thrones, George RR Martin, thereby creating hype around the world.

As was already discussed in our previous article, the game world will not only be immense, as shown by the game map, but it will also be equipped with a revamped gameplay. In fact, if many of the previous titles of the videogame house had the problem of a slippery and somewhat uncomfortable mechanics, in this game our protagonist will be able to jumping smoothly it’s fast. These improvements not only open the door to the addition of platforming sections, but they allow a complex level design that Hidetaka Miyazaki has always included in his works to expand, and not just a little.

Many areas are only accessible thanks to this new mechanic and make the game world, already intricate and extended, a more vertical experience that never. In these videos we see the character climbing towers and jumping from ledge to ledge to reach the interior of this gargantuan castle.

At the graphic level, a big step forward has been made compared to previous titles such as, Dark Souls 3 or Bloodborne, which however have never disappointed from this point of view. The tones and colors are very bright and warm and the characters extremely detailed. The architecture of the castle of Stormveil from Elden Ring it is much more realistic and, compared to the castle of Lothtric, red is abandoned to give more space to gold and stone.

Although in the videos there is no trace of enemies during the exploration of the place, clashes with many opponents or giant creatures are hypothesized. This hypothesis is supported by the extreme width of the rooms explored and by the presence of decorative elements and destructible objects.

Elden Ring will be available on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. While waiting for the release date, you can take a look at our article in which we talk about how George RR Martin comments on his contribution to writing.