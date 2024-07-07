Not all is good news in Millionaires after the hiring of Radamel Falcao Garcia. The ghost of injuries returns to the squad and an important player will miss part of the preseason in Argentina.

According to the criteria of

Millionaires is in full preparation for this Tuesday’s match against River Plate at the Monumental stadium in Núñez. The pre-season friendly, in Argentinait will be the ideal time to see the debut of ‘El Tigre’ Falcao in the blue and white shirt.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

Diego Novoa drops out of friendlies

The DT Alberto Gamero will not be able to count on the full roster for the preparation match. In addition to the already known losses of Alvaro Montero and Juan Pablo Vargas for being with his national teams in the Copa América, he is also absent Diego Novoa.

The experienced goalkeeper raised alarm bells a few days ago in the Bogota team when he pointed out a physical problem after a training session. Novoa’s medical report is not encouraging and everything seems to indicate that he could miss the start of the second half of the Betplay League.

“Millonarios FC informs that the player Diego Novoa suffered, during training, a trauma in his right knee which caused a bone contusion. For this reason, he will not be part of the delegation that travels to Buenos Aires for the friendly match against River Plate,” the club stated.

Millionaires The club did not reveal the recovery time for the goalkeeper, who will miss the rest of the preseason. “The goalkeeper is already in the rehabilitation process. His disability will be determined according to his progress. We wish our player a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return to the pitch!”

Arboleda will take over

The good news for the Coach Alberto Gamero is that he can count on goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, who was officially presented this Saturday and will take charge of the Ambassador goal in the friendly against River Plate.

Millonarios acted quickly after Diego Novoa raised the alarm and signed a goalkeeper with extensive experience in Argentina.

Ivan Arboleda and Falcao Photo:Instagram: Ivan Arboleda Share

It is not known whether Arboleda arrived to replace Álvaro Montero due to a possible departure, or to take the place of the injured Novoa.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS