Mexico City.- Carlos Hermosillo questioned the return of the prodigal son of GuadalajaraJavier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, after his debut against Toluca FC in it 2024 MX League Opening.

On his return to the Chivas The forward has only scored one goal, which he scored against Club Puebla Three months ago, in the activity of the day 14 of the Closing 2024 of Mexican Soccer.

His lack of forcefulness in the Sacred Flock He confirms what was said during the course of this year, that his hiring was more for media reasons than for sports reasons.

Yesterday (Saturday) against the Red Devilsthe veteran, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, received the trust of Fernando Gago to play as a starter, however, he left the fiefdom from Akron Stadium at minute 62′ without having scored.

‘Chicharito’ failed against Toluca FC on Matchday 1

Jam media

At the end of his participation in this first week of the Opening 2024he former Mexican player, Carlos Hermosilloreiterated that the return of ‘Chicharito‘ at Chivas Guadalajara Rayadas it was a bad decision.

“I said it from the beginning and I will continue to reiterate it, ‘Pea’ I don’t know what he came for Mexico“, the commentator noted in The Last Word.

«‘Pea’ He had an extraordinary career. He is a formidable player, with everything he has experienced I would not have come here wanting to end my career,” he said. Carlos Hermosillo.

‘Chicharito’ before shooting at goal

Jam media

Javier Hernandez He was booed by the red and white public, so Hermosillo He said: “This is going to happen to him every game, he is exposed because he is a centre forward, they put all the weight on him.”

