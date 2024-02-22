The range of engines of the new Opel Astra now also includes a hybrid variant 136 HP mild hybrid available on both versions, sedan and station wagon, in the Edition, GS and Ultimate models. In addition to this option, three engines are available gas with powers of 110 and 130 HP (the latter also with automatic transmission), two versions plug-in hybrid 180 and 225 HP, one engine diesel 130 HP with automatic transmission and finally a completely electric with a 156 HP engine.

Opel Astra Hybrid e-DCT6

The Astra Hybrid e-DCT6 is equipped with the mild hybrid electrified powertrain from the Stellantis groupwhich includes a three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech with 136 HP and 230 Nm of torque, coupled to a 29 HP and 55 Nm electric motor integrated into the dual clutch automatic transmission, powered by a 432 Wh battery located under the driver's seat.

PureTech MHEV 48V hybrid engine of the Astra Hybrid 136

The maximum speed remains unchanged compared to the pure thermal version of 130 HP, reaching 210 km/h. The electric motor provides a support in acceleration from a standstill, allowing the hybrid Astra to reach 100 km/h in 9 seconds, compared to 9.7 seconds for the non-hybrid model (9.3 and 9.9 seconds for the Sports Tourer version).

The Opel Astra Hybrid is a sedan and a sports tourer

The trunk capacity also remains unchanged, with a load volume that varies from 422 to 1,339 litres for the sedan e from 598 to 1,635 litres for the station wagon.

Price

The base price of the Opel Astra equipped with the new 48V hybrid engine is 31,900 euroswhich rises to 33,100 euros for the Sports Tourer.

The MHEV engine is available on all trims

→ Astra Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 Edition: 31,900 euros.

→ Astra Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 GS: 34,700 euros.

→ Astra Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 Ultimate: 38,600 euros.

→ Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 Edition: 33,100 euros.

→ Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 GS: 35,900 euros.

→ Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid 136 HP DCT6 Ultimate: 40,100 euros.

Photos of the Opel Astra

Opel Astra Sports Tourer IntelliLux LED headlights Astra Sports Tourer on the road Opel Astra GSe Astra GSe on the road Astra GSe 18″ wheels Interior Astra Sports Tourer 2022 Cockpit dashboard Cockpit steering wheel Central cockpit console Astra Sports Tourer on the road Astra Sports Tourer on the road Astra Sports Tourer on the road Astra Sports Tourer on the road Opel Astra sedan and Sport Tourer

