bad bunny is about to arrive in our country to offer two massive concerts at the National Stadium. For both shows tickets were sold out in a short time and the expectation of the Peruvian public is great. Currently, the Puerto Rican is one of the most influential singers in the world.

The growth of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio as an artist it is undeniable and the speed with which fame came to him is the subject of various theories. These assumptions speak of the possibility that his songs hit fast because the ‘Bad Rabbit’ would be part of the Illuminati.

In 2018, bad bunny He was in the middle of his tour.the new religion”, so he was inactive on his social networks. To reunite with his fans, he decided to make a live broadcast on his Instagram, in which he surprised by making signs that users related to the Illuminati.

“Do you want the success that I have had? We are buying souls. We no longer sell them. Now they sell them to me. Whoever wants money or fame has to sell me their soul”, was what Benito said.

This is the video in which Bad Bunny says to buy souls

bad bunny caused controversy when in a broadcast in 2018 he appeared talking about the origin of his success. In that recording he asserted that his fame is due to the fact that they “buy souls”.

Not only that. He also made a triangular sign with his hands and put one of his eyes in the middle of it, referring to the Illuminati. The reggaeton player only managed to laugh and explain the reasons why, according to him, he is successful.

Until when can tickets for Bad Bunny concerts be registered in Lima?

bad bunny will be presented this November 13 and 14 in our capital. To do this, the company teleticket has asked that users who purchased their tickets register them with the names, surnames and ID of those who will enter the event, as these data will be validated to access the colossus of José Díaz.

The ticket sales company has set a deadline until this Saturday November 12 until 11.59 pm Do not wait until the last minute to do so in order to enjoy the long-awaited show without any inconvenience.