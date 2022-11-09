The Netherlands would like to learn from Italy how organized crime can be tackled better. That said King Willem-Alexander tonight during the state banquet in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, is paying a three-day state visit to the Netherlands together with his daughter Laura.

According to Willem-Alexander, we in our country look with respect to the progress that the southern European country is making in tackling criminal subversion. “For both of us, this is a sensitive subject with a personal dimension. Your own brother, as governor of Sicily, became a victim of mafia violence. Our country is very eager to learn from you and I am glad that you are reaching out to us and that the cooperation has become so close recently,” said the king during the banquet for more than two hundred guests.

a lot happened

Five years ago, the royal couple paid a state visit to Italy, when Mattarella was also president. According to Willem-Alexander, that seems so recently, but according to him a lot has happened since then. The Italians have been hit hard by the corona pandemic and the country experienced the worst drought in living memory this summer. Fortunately, there were also beautiful moments to celebrate together. Like the Italian victory at the Eurovision Song Contest last year, here in Rotterdam."

During his speech, the king mainly emphasized the friendship between the two countries, he said nothing about the new right-wing Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni. ,,We are cari alleati – dear allies. We stand by each other in difficult times. As Member States of the European Union, we will not let go of each other, no matter what. Our true strength emerges when we are put to the test. As free, cooperating European nations, we form a strong front against the brutal violence of Russia.” President Mattarella also emphasized that Europe must continue to form a strong bloc against Russia.

The state visit of the president, who has been assisted by his daughter Laura since he became a widow, will last until Friday.

Splendor during the state banquet in the Royal Palace on Dam Square. Queen Máxima shone in a gold-coloured dress, designed by Jan Taminiau. She wore the robe for the first time during Prinsjesdag 2013. It goes according to fashion expert Josine Droogendijk around a gold dress with transparent sleeves and a belt at the waist. The robe features an embroidered wyber pattern with several layers of sequins and glass beads, which give the dress a three-dimensional effect. The menu included turbot with wild spinach, oxtail soup, stuffed quail and a tartlet filled with mandarin mousse and candied chestnut.

Queen Máxima during the state banquet in Amsterdam. © ANP



