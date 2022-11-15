This Monday, November 14, Bad Bunny will be presented at the National Stadium for the second and last time in Peru until his next tour. However, due to the controversy caused by touristthe public was also eager to see them live.

Tourista is a band recognized by Peruvians due to the fusion of rhythms that their songs present. These weeks, the group made front pages in various media after announcing that they will be the opening act for Bad Bunny. Users viralized some expressions against the Puerto Rican, stoning them until now.

What did Tourista say at Bad Bunny’s second concert?

The artists appeared on the stage of the National Stadium and, unlike the previous night, they limited themselves to saying a few words referring to the scandal they were involved in. However, they surprised by blaming the press for the booing of the public.

“We live in a beautiful country, but with a press that sometimes divides us as Peruvians. Let’s show that this is a party. We are going to have an incredible time”, were the words of the leader of Tourista.

Tourist explains why they badly referred to Bad Bunny

Hours before the concert, Moloko Podcast published one more episode for its YouTube channel, showing the conversation that the drivers and the members of Tourista had to clarify the scandal generated.

“Look, at that moment, what I said, everything is born of pain, really, I had a very strong problem in my life with the partner I was with at that time and that is why I said at the end that it refers me to places that I don’t want to be there, because I had gone out a lot to tune in with her”, explained Genko.