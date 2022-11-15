Vessel adrift at sea hit the bridge and caused the closure of the bridge in both directions of the highway

The Rio-Niterói bridge, in Rio de Janeiro, was reopened on Monday night (14.Nov.2022) after being closed for more than 3 hours in both directions. Earlier, a drifting ship was carried away by the wind and crashed into the bridge. O announcement of the reopening was done by Ecoponte, which manages the place.

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) reported on the twitter that, at 21:33, 4 lanes towards Niterói were released, and two towards Rio. The situation will remain like this until Tuesday (15.Nov.2022), according to the PRF.

So far, there is no information about what damage was caused to the bridge. Also on Twitter, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), said there was no evidence of more serious damage.

There were no injuries. Teams from the PRF, the Navy and the State Port Guard went to the scene. At least 3 vessels assist in towing.

Motorists passing by at the time of the incident reported strong winds. When the ship hits, the images shake and indicate a strong impact on the structure.

Watch videos (1min10s):

According to the Brazilian Navy, the ship had been moored in Guanabara Bay for 6 years.

🇧🇷The destination of the vessel “SÃO LUÍS” is subject to legal proceedings. Pending the court decision, the vessel remained anchored in a predefined location by the Maritime Authority, in Guanabara Bay, since February 2016, without posing risks to navigation“, says an excerpt from the note.

The Navy also informed that it opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident. 🇧🇷An inquiry into IAFN (Accidents and Facts of Navigation) will be initiated to determine the causes, circumstances and responsibilities of the accident”🇧🇷