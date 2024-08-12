The catalog of GameStop expands to accommodate the entire line of BackBone Controllerwhich represent the ideal and definitive solutions for the mobile gaming on iOS and Androidwith different colors and design configurations.
You can find the BackBone One Mobile Gamepad range at this address on the official website from GameStop, available in different versions regarding the compatibility and design of the device.
This is an accessory that is particularly appreciated for its ergonomics and ease of use, capable of significantly improving the standard gaming experience on mobile devices.
Available models and prices
Adding traditional controls such as two analog sticks, digital cross and face buttons They represent the ideal solution for playing on iOS and Android, going beyond the normal touch screen controls.
Let’s see the list of BackBone One models available at GameStop and related prices:
- BackBone One Controller – Black (Lightning Connection for iOS) – $119.98
- BackBone One Controller – Black (USB-C Connection for Android) – €119.98
- BackBone One Controller – PlayStation Edition (USB-C connection for Android) – €119.98
- BackBone One Controller – PlayStation Edition (Lightning connection for iOS) – €119.98
- BackBone Labs One V2 Controller – PS5 (for iPhone) – €89.98
- BackBone Labs One V2 Controller – Xbox Series
As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X models, these are variants of the classic BackBone One featuring colors and designs that recall the respective Sony and Microsoft consoles, both for iPhone.
The controllers in question are characterized by an excellent build quality, as well as a direct connection which significantly reduces potential latency.
Combined with good ergonomics and a design that essentially reproduces the classic layout of console controllers, the BackBone One can be considered a highly recommended solution for mobile gaming on iOS and Android and for the PlayStation Remote Play.
