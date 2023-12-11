'Kimetsu no Yaiba', also known as 'Demon Slayer' by its name in English, announced in style the premiere of its fourth season, which will narrate what happened during the Pillars Training Arc from the manga of the same name created by Koyoharu Gotouge. However, this was not the only revelation about the new installment of the anime, since a movie will also be released worldwide, with which all fans of the story will be able to live a great experience before the start of the season 4.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4

When does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 premiere?

'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4, It will be released during the spring of 2024 in Japan, that is, between March and May of that year. However, many rumors indicate that 'Demon Slayer' It could return in April, although there is still no fully defined date.

Despite this, fans of this anime will be able to see the beginning of this new installment a couple of months before, since it was also revealed that there will be a special screening in theaters that will combine the final episode of season 3 with the first chapter of season 4, which will be more than an hour long.

This screening will take place in more than 140 countries. In this regard, the following cities stand out:

Tokyo Japan): February 2 and 3

February 2 and 3 New York, USA): Feb. 10

Feb. 10 Seoul, South Korea): February 11th

February 11th Mexico: February 17th

February 17th Singapore: February 17th

February 17th Jakarta (Indonesia): 18th of February

18th of February Paris France): February 24th

February 24th Taipei (Taiwan): February 24th

February 24th London England): February 25

February 25 Hong Kong: February 25.

How many episodes does 'Demon Slayer', season 4, have?

The fourth season of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will cover the Pillars Training Arc, which had only nine chapters in Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Therefore, although there is no official information about it, it is presumed that this is the shortest installment of the 'Demon Slayer' anime.

Let us remember that the first season of the series was the longest, with 26 episodes, while the second and third had 11 chapters each.

The new season of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will have the pillars as protagonists. Photo: Ufotable

How to watch season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'?

Although there is no confirmed information yet, it is presumed that season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' can be seen through Crunchyroll because it is the platform where the previous seasons of the anime are found, in addition to its movies.

It is worth mentioning that 'Demon Slayer' is also available in the Netflix catalog. However, in this service, it is only available until its second delivery.

What is 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 about?

“Tanjiro goes to see the Pillar of Stone, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for his future battles. Training to become Hashira (Pilar), a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is intense and demanding. Getting Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki,” notes the official synopsis of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4.