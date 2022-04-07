Havana.- The The Government of Mexico returned to Cuba this Wednesday a group of 32 irregular migrants from the islandthe same day that the fifteenth round of talks on the migration issue between the two nations concluded.

The new group of migrants returned to Havana -made up of 24 men, 7 women and one minor- were transferred to their places of residence after undergoing PCR tests to detect covid-19, according to the state-run Cuban News Agency (ACN).

This is the 13th operation of this type carried out from Mexico so far this year, through which 891 people who tried to reach the United States through Mexican territory have returned to the island, according to data from the immigration authorities. Cuban.

This year, 1,370 irregular Cuban migrants have returned to the island in 30 operations carried out from other countriesaccording to data released by state media.

The Cuban government insists on advocating “legal, orderly and safe” migration.

In recent months, the flow of irregular migrants from the island who seek to reach the United States using the sea as routes or following different routes through Central America has grown notably.

So far in 2022, the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Mexico and the United States Coast Guard have returned a total of 1,506 people to Cuba, between maritime and air operations.

The Cuban government insists on demanding that the United States comply with the migratory agreements signed between the two countries and maintains that the Washington Administration has not complied with these agreements for four consecutive years with the commitment to grant a minimum of 20,000 annual visas to Cubans.

The general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Resident Abroad of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberón, pointed out in a recent statement that the main factors that affect the phenomenon are Washington’s “unilateral and unjustified” non-compliance with bilateral agreements on of migration and the Cuban Adjustment Act in force since 1966.

Analysts consider the serious economic crisis that the Caribbean country is going through to be a factor with a strong impact on the phenomenon of irregular migration of Cubans.

The combination of the pandemic, the tightening of the sanctions of the economic embargo applied by the USA to Cuba and the errors in macroeconomic management have generated shortages of basic products, famine, the partial dollarization of the economy and high inflation.

According to recent reports from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, more than 46,000 Cubans arrived by land in that North American country from October 2021 to the end of February 2022, a figure of five months which exceeds the record of 39,303 corresponding to the entire year 2021.