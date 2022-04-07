NATO membership Turkish ambassador interviewed by HS: Turkey supports NATO enlargement and promises “sympathetic consideration” if Finland applies for membership in the military alliance

Turkey Ambassador of Finland Mehmet Vakur Erkul receives in his large office room in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto and sits on a leather sofa.

On the wall is a jersey from Erkul’s favorite football team, Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe. However, we are not here because of “Fener”.

Finland’s possible application for NATO membership would require ratification or approval by all 30 NATO countries. According to Article 10 of the NATO Charter, new members are elected unanimously.

In principle, a negative position from any NATO country would be enough to prevent membership, even if in practice it would be very difficult for the smallest NATO countries to overthrow the membership treaty alone.

Turkey is a large member of NATO. It is a strategically very important country with an Muslim majority of 84 million, part of which is geographically on the European side and part on the Asian side. So far, there has been very little information on how the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin the country it would lead to would treat Finland’s NATO membership.

Let’s ask therefore from Ambassador Erkuli. He represents the Turkish state in Finland.

Will Turkey support if Finland applies for NATO membership?

“I can say that Turkey sees Finland as a friendly country and partner [partner]. We have no resentment towards Finland, ”says Erkul.

However, he points out that this is a hypothetical answer, as Finland has not made its own decision. Erkul’s hypothetical reflection sounds cautiously positive.

“Turkey would give due consideration to Finland’s possible application for NATO membership.”

Erkul recalls that the final decision on the ratification of Finland’s possible application in Turkey will be made by the Turkish Parliament.

Can you clarify what you mean by “relevant discretion” in Turkey?

“Compassionate consideration. If this wording is clearer. ”

Erkuli’s comments probably reflect the position of the Turkish leadership. He confirms that Turkey continues to support the so-called NATO open door policy.

It is based on Article 10 of the NATO Statute. According to the article, NATO membership is open to any European state that is able to fulfill the terms of the treaty and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic.

NATO’s open door policy is a matter of fate for Finland. It is clear that Russia is very strongly challenging and opposing that NATO policy, especially with regard to its neighbors.

To date, all NATO countries have stated their support for the continuation of the open door policy.

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Vakur Erkul reminds that NATO membership will not change Finland’s geography.

Finland There are two important issues related to the possible application for NATO membership, in which Finland is dependent on Turkey and other NATO countries.

1. What is the timetable for the 30 NATO countries to decide whether to ratify Finland’s application?

2. Would it be possible for Finland to obtain some kind of security guarantees from NATO or individual NATO countries already during the official application for membership?

Ambassador Erkul states that the timetable for ratification by the Turkish state leadership and parliament will depend in part on when Finland’s possible application arrives.

“It depends on how the timing of the application would fit into the Turkish Parliament’s legislative timetables.”

He speculated that, in the worst case, the application could fall during Parliament’s holiday period. But even that might not be a problem yet.

“Urgent matters [Turkin] Parliament will certainly raise it urgently, ”says Erkul.

It is essential that Turkey has not held back the ratification of new NATO members in the 21st century, even though Russia’s negative relationship with NATO enlargement has been known.

Montenegro last joined NATO in June 2017 and Northern Macedonia in March 2020. The ratification round of the then 29 member states lasted 13 months. It is clear that in a situation where Russia has hinted at harsh retaliation, Finland hopes that NATO countries will act much faster.

Erkul believes that in the case of Finland, the ratification round would take place much faster, at least in Turkey. Ratification of Northern Macedonia’s application was delayed in part by a name dispute between Greece and Northern Macedonia over the use of the name Macedonia.

Greece has a province called Macedonia.

And that other big question: possible security guarantees for NATO or some NATO countries for Finland already during the application period?

To this, Erkul states unequivocally that NATO is not familiar with such a practice. The guarantee of security, ie the obligation of Article 5 for collective defense in all NATO countries, will only come into force when that country is a full member of NATO.

He also reminds that NATO membership does not change the geography of Finland.

“You will continue to have 1,300 kilometers of common border with Russia.”

Turkey is one of the longest-serving members of NATO. It joined the Western Military Alliance in February 1952. The country was among the first, as NATO was only three years old at the time.

As a rule, Erdoğan’s Turkey has had quite good relations Putin To Russia. The worst ceasefire threatened in November 2015 when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter on the Syrian-Turkish border.

This spring, Turkey has rebalanced and sought a role as a mediator in the war in Ukraine. At the UN, Turkey has condemned Russia’s attack, but at the same time it has put a brake on sanctions.

Russia’s major attack on Ukraine is a problem for Turkey’s fragile economy, and the country has repeatedly offered Istanbul a stage for ceasefire negotiations.

Most recently, Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul at the turn of March-April at Dolmabahçe Palace.

“Our position is that this war should end as soon as possible,” Erkul says.

“Turkey will help the parties find a lasting and peaceful solution to this terrible war.”

World politics is almost always trading. Although Ambassador Erkul does not say a word about any counter-gifts or wishes, it is always possible that Finland will have to negotiate mutual services with at least some NATO countries if they support Finland’s NATO membership.

Foreign minister From Pekka Haavisto At the end of March, Parliament was tightening up what kind of negotiations Finland might be holding with Turkey. In March, Haavisto visited Turkey twice to smell the country’s political winds and attitudes towards Finland’s NATO membership.

Haavisto assured that Finland had not traded with Turkey for NATO membership.

“Yes, I am left with the feeling that Turkey understands these pressures as a member of NATO and in that role understands the situation in Finland as well,” Haavisto said.

This Monday, the presidents Sauli Niinistö and Erdoğan had a telephone conversation. After the call, the Erdoğan administration tweetedthat Turkey would like Finland to remove barriers to the export of munitions. The wish was contextualized so that inter-state defense industrial cooperation is particularly important in this global context.

It seemed that taking the wish into account could be a condition for Turkey’s support for Finland’s possible NATO membership.

Is not it cannot be ruled out that, in connection with the NATO negotiations, Turkey could communicate its wishes and views on issues important to itself more widely to Finland. They could, at least in principle, be linked to, for example, some brawls between Turkey and the EU or, for example, territorial disputes between Turkey and Greece over the control of the Aegean islands. Or, for example, how the so – called Gylenists are treated in Finland, ie Fethullah Gülenin the opposition movement that undermined Erdoğan’s rule.

Still For Turkey – as for all other European states – Russia’s blatantly brutal policy of war and conquest is in itself a destabilizing factor and a threat.

Does Turkey see that Finland’s accession to NATO would strengthen the military alliance?

“Of course, if a candidate country shares and defends NATO’s values ​​that emphasize democracy and freedoms, then of course the country will strengthen NATO,” Erkul says.

He emphasized that Turkey’s view was not about the size of the candidate country or its military strength, but about NATO’s open door policy.

Turkey has not questioned that.

“It is part of NATO’s principles.”