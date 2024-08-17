Back to the Future: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, August 17, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Italia 1, Back to the Future will air, a 1985 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The first episode of the trilogy of the same name, it is considered an icon of 1980s cinema and has achieved enormous international success. But let’s look at the information in detail together, such as the plot and cast.

Plot

Hill Valley, California, October 25, 1985. Marty McFly is a seventeen-year-old high school student, lazy and often late but brave, kind and good-hearted, engaged to Jennifer Parker, his peer and classmate. Marty dreams of becoming a rock star and plays guitar in an amateur rock band, but without much luck: the band is in fact rejected at the audition to play at the school dance, because the teachers consider Marty and his classmates “too loud”. Marty’s best friend is an elderly and eccentric scientist named Emmett Brown, known as “Doc”, for whom the boy acts as an assistant. The latter asks the boy to join him that same night in the parking lot of the Twin Pines Mall, a large shopping center, to film a mysterious experiment.

Back to the Future: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Back to the Future, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michael J. Fox: Marty McFly

Christopher Lloyd: Emmett L. “Doc” Brown

Lea Thompson: Lorraine Baines McFly

Crispin GloverGeorge McFly

Thomas F. Wilson: Biff Tannen

Claudia WellsJennifer Parker

Marc McClure: Dave McFly

Wendie Jo Sperber: Linda McFly

James Tolkan: Strickland

Norman AldenLou Caruthers

Donald Fullilove: Goldie Wilson

George DiCenzoSam Baines

Frances Lee McCain: Stella Baines

Jason HerveyMilton Baines

Harry Waters Jr.: Marvin Berry

Will Hare: The “Old” Peabody

George ‘Buck’ Flower: Red the Homeless Man

Billy Zane: Match

JJ Cohen: Skinhead

Casey Siemaszko: 3-D

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Back to the Future live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Saturday 17 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.