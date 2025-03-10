The president of the hospitality of Spain, José Luis Yzuel, has died after a long disease, as confirmed to sources from the organization. Yzuel, born in Sariñena (Huesca), was president of the hospitality of Spain since 2017 and had finally been re -elected to the position in June 2021.

Yzuel, who occupied a vice presidency in the CEOE, has also been a member of the Plenary of the Zaragoza Chamber of Commerce and president of the Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism entrepreneurs of Aragon. The employers stressed today that “José Luis was a tenacious, passionate and delivered man, who dedicated her life to proudly and commitment to hospitality throughout Spain.”

The organization has stressed that “His legacy and love for the sector will always remain in our memory. The great hotel family will be eternally grateful For his dedication, his tireless struggle and the love with which he worked for all of us. “

Hospitality of Spain was planned which has occupied since last October the presidency of the Association of Hospitality and Tourism of Asturias and was also one of the current vice presidents of the employer’s employers along with Madrid, Valencia and Guipúzcoa.

The hospitality employer represents the restaurant, bars, coffee and pub sector, which is composed of more than 300,000 establishments, grouping more than one million workers with a sales volume of 157,379 million euros in the last year. Its contribution to the national GDP amounts to 6.7% in terms of added value.