“Mbappé is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt as quickly as possible,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on the eve of the club’s first game of the season in LaLiga against Mallorca.

“He has come into the dressing room very well, very serious, with humility,” added the Italian coach about the French striker, who scored a goal in the European Super Cup won on Wednesday against Atalanta (2-0).

“I will never tell a player how many goals he has to score, what I ask of them is to give everything they have for the team, nothing more. Each player has his qualities, whether technical, tactical or motivational, and he has to use them for the team,” said Ancelotti.

Asked about the huge expectations surrounding Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Spain and Europe, Ancelotti replied that “nobody talks about a sextuple or a seven-peat, we only talk about the games we have to play” although he acknowledged that “with this squad we can certainly compete in all tournaments.”

“We can’t think about what’s going to happen in May. We have to prepare ourselves to get to May in good shape, working every day,” he summed up, ahead of a particularly long season for Real Madrid, with the addition of a Club World Cup in July to an already overloaded calendar.

“We are thinking about giving players individual holidays at certain times during the season. One week a player will not play and will go to rest with his family. We are considering this, especially for the international players, who are the most affected,” revealed Ancelotti, as a measure to counteract the excessive number of matches for the players.

Asked if any of the teams would be reinforced, Ancelotti said the squad was “closed” and said there was no need to sign players for the defence.

“We don’t need a centre-back, firstly because we think that (David) Alaba will recover quickly and well, and secondly because we have young players who are ready to play with us,” said the Italian.