Back to the Future Part II: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Movie

Tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Back to the Future Part II will be broadcast, a 1989 film co-created and directed by Robert Zemeckis. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Hill Valley, California. Marty McFly has fortuitously returned from 1955 on the night of October 26, 1985. The next morning, while saying goodbye to his girlfriend Jennifer Parker, he sees his friend Doc return from the future. He, who left the previous night for the future with the time machine, has discovered a lot about Marty’s destiny, in particular that his future son will get into trouble, and invites him to go with him to the future, to correct the turn of events.

Doc, Marty and Jennifer arrive in the future with the DeLorean, which in the meantime has been air-transformed and modified with a fusion generator, allowing it to fly and to run on garbage instead of plutonium, on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 October 2015, where they temporarily leave Jennifer in an alley, after Doc put her to sleep with a sleep-inducing alpha generator because she was asking too many questions. Doc explains to Marty that he only has to replace his future son, Marty McFly Jr., who looks strikingly like him (both being played by Michael J. Fox) and must tell Griff Tannen, Biff’s nephew, that he does not want to participate in the robbery, thus avoiding future events that would have destroyed his entire family. After replacing his son and meeting Griff at the Café 80 (Cafè 80’s in the original), Marty refuses to participate, infuriating Griff and having to escape from him on a Hoverboard borrowed from a little girl. Marty saves his son from jail, having Griff and his gang mates arrested in his place. Spectator of the chase is the now elderly Biff, Griff’s grandfather and eternal rival of Marty’s father.

Back to the Future Part II: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Back to the Future Part II, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michael J. Fox: Marty McFly; Marty McFly Jr.; Marlene McFly

Christopher Lloyd: Emmett L. “Doc” Brown

Lea Thompson: Lorraine Baines McFly

Thomas F. Wilson: Biff Tannen; Griff Tannen

Elisabeth ShueJennifer Parker

James Tolkan: Strickland

Flea: Douglas J. Needles

Donald Fullilove: Goldie Wilson; Goldie Wilson III

Jeffrey WeissmanGeorge McFly

Casey Siemaszko: 3-D

Billy Zane: Match

Harry Waters Jr.: Marvin Berry

JJ Cohen: Skinhead

Jason Scott Lee:Whitey

Darlene Vogel:Spike

Ricky Dean Logan: Date

Jim Ishida: Ito “Jitz” Fujitsu

Charles FleischerTerry

Mary Ellen Trainor as Agent Reese

Stephanie Williams: Agent Foley

Joe Flaherty: Western Union Courier

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Back to the Future Part II live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Saturday 24 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.