The Colombian Harold Tejada (Astana) finished seventh in the eighth stage of the Tour of Spainwhich was held this Saturday between Úbeda and Cazorla, 159 kilometers, in which Ben O’Connor remains at the top of the overall standings.

Tejada became the best cyclist in the country in the general classification, as he now occupies the 15th position at 6 min 29 s.

Rankings

Stage

1. Primoz Roglic 3 h 38 min 34 sec

2. Enric Mas mt

3. Mikel Landa at 14 s

4. Antonio Tiberi at 17 s

5. Mattias Skjelmose at 21s

6. Carlos Rodriguez mt

7. Harold Tejada at 24 s

17. Ben O’Connor at 46 s

21. Sepp Kuss at 1 min 07 s

34. Daniel Martinez at 2 min 01 s

36. Einer Rubio at 2 min 04 s

42. Nairo Quintana at 2 min 40 s

General

1. Ben O’Connor 31h 23m 27s

2. Primoz Roglic at 3 min 49 s

3. Eric Mas at 4 min 31 s

4. Antonio Tiberi at 5 min 00 s

5. Mikel Landa at 5 min 13 s

6. Lennert Eetvelt at 5 min 15 s

7. Cristian Rodríguez at 5 min 19 s

8. Mattias Skjelmose at 5 min 24 sec

9. Florian Lipowitz at 5 min 25 sec

10. Felix Gall at 5 min 26 s

15. Harold Tejada at 6 min 29 s

24. Einer Rubio at 8 min 23 s

31. Nairo Quintana at 10 min 32 s

33. Daniel Martinez at 10 min 59 s